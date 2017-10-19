Oban golfer Robert wins first pro event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Young Oban golfer Robert MacIntyre has won his first tournament in only his second start since turning professional just weeks ago.

The Glencruitten Golf Club star triumphed in the Sahara Kuwait Golf Championship, which is part of the third-tier MENA Tour.

His success marks a stellar beginning to his life as a professional following on from his third-place finish – and setting a course record – in his first outing at the Jordan Ayla Golf Championship two weeks ago.

Robert’s win sets him up perfectly for the second stage of the European Tour qualifying school next month.

In his closing round, the 21-year-old made seven birdies on his way to a 65 and a 14-under-par total at the Sahara course in Kuwait City. Robert won by two shots.

Afterwards, Robert said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted as it’s been a memorable week for me.’

The website Bunkered quoted Robert as saying: ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish. I’m absolutely delighted with my efforts.

‘You needed to be accurate off the tee and I drove the ball well all week and created some good scoring opportunities. I holed putts when I need to and that was the key to my success.

‘I played golf the way as I used to as an amateur and never let the pressure of turning pro affect my game.’

The win fully justifies Robert’s decision to head to the Middle East for three weeks as opposed to holding out for an invite to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.