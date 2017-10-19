Oban care provider to pull out of town

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A major care home provider is set to close 12 of its residential homes in Scotland – but none of these will be in Argyll and Bute.

Bield Housing, which operates a number of retirement and sheltered housing facilities in the area, will close 12 of its premises, leaving 167 residents across Scotland left to make alternative arrangements.

Some of the homes the Edinburgh-based provider operates locally include a retirement housing facility in Lynn Court, amenity housing in McKelvie Road, a sheltered housing complex in Torosay Court and retirement housing in MacCallum Court.

A spokesman for Bield Housing said: ‘I can confirm immediately that no care homes in Oban and Lorn and Argyll and Bute are among the 12 which Bield are to withdraw from.’

However, one provider of care which will withdraw from the area is Mears Homecare.

Mears issued Argyll and Bute’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) with a formal notice to withdraw its service in the Oban area last month.

The HSCP is currently working to transfer Mears clients to other home care providers in the area.

An HSCP spokesperson said: ‘We have been given notice by Mears of their intention to withdraw from providing home care services in the Oban area and we are currently working closely with them to transfer their staff over to other local providers.

‘Mears will also continue to provide home care services until this process is completed which will ensure there is continuity of care for those individuals receiving home care.

‘Those clients who do currently receive care from Mears have been informed that there will be a change to their care provider and they have also been reassured that there will be no change to the level of service that they currently receive.

‘We would also like to thank the home care providers and their staff, the community nursing team, the extended Community Care Team, social work staff and the procurement team for their continuing hard work and dedication to home care clients in the community.’