Letters to the editor

Greatly saddened to hear of Coll’s death

Sir,

I was greatly saddened to hear of the death of my dear friend Coll MacDougall, who used to write the View from the Tower column in The Oban Times under the name McKaig.

We first became acquainted when I ventured into politics in the 1997 general election standing as the Conservative candidate in the Western Isles.

So far as I was concerned there were two serious local papers, The Oban Times and the Stornoway Gazette.

The key political ‘dragons’ were Donnie Gazette, a great journalist in Stornoway, and Coll MacDougall, the kingmaker in Oban and Argyll and Bute.

Both these men had great influence on the voting public and both were truly sincere in wishing to elect politicians who would do a good job for the people of their local towns and countryside.

Coll was immensely proud of Oban. His weekly column continually produced political comment and local news of the highest order and many people bought The Oban Times just to read it. His contribution to Oban FM radio was enormous.He also recorded Sunday services at St John’s Episcopal Church across the road from the FM studio.

I became an MSP for the Highlands and Islands in 1999 and from then was often invited to join his talk programmes on Oban FM. He was fair and unbiased and a very good interviewer. He did not suffer fools, however, and I learned quickly how important it was to be well briefed on the issues in hand as he most certainly would have done his homework on them himself.

He never forgave Nick Clegg for going into coalition with the Tories and always referred to him as the ‘clown Clegg’ after that. It was the only hint he ever gave me as to which party he preferred.

We occasionally dined together and his great pleasure was eating good fish in one of Oban’s exalted restaurants, always preceded by soup.

As I got to know him I respected greatly his fountain of knowledge and his ability with both the spoken and the written word.

The loss of his column in The Oban Times was irreplaceable. The people of Oban have lost a great spokesman.

I am told his funeral will be held in Oban today (Thursday October 19) at 1pm in Oban Parish Church.

Many will remember this great character with affection and gratitude.

Jamie McGrigor,

by email.

We can help victims of sexual abuse

Sir,

The phrases ‘revenge porn’ and ‘sexting’ have been in the public consciousness over the past few years – no doubt many deeming it to be young people who ‘get themselves in trouble’ sharing too much with others.

While recent statistics from NCPCC do show that 39 per cent of young people aged 15 to 18 admitted to sharing an intimate image of themselves, the increase in mobile technology means more and more of us are sharing images everyday with each other.

Further recent research points to the rapid rise in older adults finding themselves in the situation where their trust has been breached so cruelly and a private image of them is threatened to be or is shared online or is in fact uploaded without their consent.

Recent amendments to the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm Act 2016 show the law in Scotland is finally catching up the reality of this problem.

There is now robust legislation to deal with anyone disclosing or threatening to disclose an image or film without the person pictured’s consent.

In fact, the first conviction in Scotland under these new ‘revenge porn’

laws happened this month.

Here at Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis, we warmly welcome this new legislation as we recognise that threatening to or sharing images without consent is sexually abusive behaviour which can have devastating results on the individuals who are targeted.

Such a violation of trust can leave people feeling scared, ashamed, alone, severely distressed and can lead to serious and long-term mental health issues.

It is our view that revenge porn is not, in fact, about revenge or porn – it is unfortunately used as with any other sexually abusive behaviour to intimidate and to assert power and control over another individual.

If you or anyone you know have been affected by this or any form of sexual violence at any time in your life, no matter when, Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis offers a free confidential support service throughout Oban and outlying areas.

Advocacy can also be provided throughout the criminal justice process if survivors wish to report to the police.

No-one deserves to suffer sexual violence and survivors deserve support to be able to recover from it.

Please contact Ailsa or Jean in the Oban office for a chat on 01631 567190 or email oban@ab-rc.org.uk. We have also launched a drop-in service at New Hope kitchen on Mondays from 11am to noon. Please stop by if you are interested in any of our services. A worker will be on hand to discuss anything privately with you then.

Ailsa,

Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis.

Care home is cause for extreme concern

Sir,

It was with extreme concern that I read the headline report (‘Reprimanded care home is blasted for its lack of hygiene, The Oban Times, October 12) relating to the Lynn of Lorne Care Home and the experience of Allan McMillan with regards to his friend, whom he removed from the home.

This led me to the Care Inspectorate website to read the most recent report on the home.

Given the comments from Mr McMillan and the information available on the Care Inspectorate website, I certainly would not consider placing any of my family in this facility.

It is also very disappointing to read what appears to me to be the very casual comment from Councillor Kieron Green on the situation at Lynn of Lorne care home. Given his position as chairman of the Integrated Joint Board on the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, he has a clear responsibility with regards to such matters.

As such, I would have thought that he would be asking serious questions as to how this situation has arisen and why the Health and Social Care Partnership had to wait for the Care Inspectorate to highlight these serious problems.

Councillor George Freeman,

Argyll and Bute Council.

Thanks for excellent treatment in hospital

Sir,

Having recently spent a week in Oban Hospital I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the excellent treatment I received.

The nursing was first class, the food excellent and an atmosphere of kindness and goodwill made my stay not only enjoyable but extremely therapeutic to the extent that I felt fully restored to health when it was time to go home.

I think that we who live in Argyll and the Isles are most fortunate to have such an excellent hospital, to the staff of which I would now like to give a very large vote of thanks.

Mary McGrigor,

Dalmally.

Skateboarding gentleman identified

Sir,

The gentleman on the skateboard in your Days Gone By picture last week is Jimmy Wilson, a city of Glasgow-based Gael who took part in mòds over the years. He belonged to the Glasgow Hebridean Choir, which is no longer in existence. He sang at ceilidhs and gatherings, including with myself at the Knightswood Highlanders, and Clan Maclean and high school associations.

Iain Henderson,

Ibrox, Glasgow.

Credit where it is due for Mòd Academy

Sir,

It was good to read last week that the Mòd Academy is going from strength to strength and that entry levels at this year’s National Mòd in Fort William have reached record levels.

We must give credit where it is due. Whereas Oban came up with the title ‘Mòd Academy’ for the 2015 National Mòd, we borrowed the formula from Mull.

19Several years before, the adventurous and successful Mòd Ionadach na Dreòlluin (Mull Provincial Mòd) committee came up with the idea and called it Seinn is Spòrs. At the helm was Riona Whyte assisted by Janet Campbell with funding coming in the main from Bòrd na Gàidhlig and Argyll and Bute Council.

Duncan N Macdonald,

Clachacharra, Taynuilt.