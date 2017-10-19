Kilchrenan’s Ross named Gaelic learner of the year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Argyll Gaelic learner has won a top award in recognition of his commitment to the language.

Ross Christie, from Kilchrenan, near Oban, was named Gaelic Learner of the Year at the Mòd on Wednesday, having only started learning the language last year.

Commonly known as ‘literature day’, Wednesday heralded the beginning of the adult competitions at this year’s Royal National Mòd in Lochaber with competitions including drama, poetry and storytelling taking place throughout the day.

Sponsored by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society for Scotland, the Gaelic Learner of the Year award acknowledges a Gaelic learner who’s made significant steps to becoming fluent. Last year’s award was presented to Carmine Colajezzi, from Italy, however, this year’s recipient is a little closer to home.

Ross won the coveted prize which was presented by Kenneth Matheson, area director of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland for the Highlands. Ross only started learning Gaelic last year and is continuing his studies at Sabhal Mòr, Skye’s Gaelic higher education college.

Kenneth said: ‘As a charity with a remit to champion Scottish culture, farming, food and rural life, we are proud to be associated with the Royal National Mòd and congratulate Ross on his achievement.’

John Morrison, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, added: ‘We’re excited to kick-start the adult competitions today, following a successful few days of children’s contests. The Gaelic Learner of the Year Award is a fantastic recognition and Ross Christie is a deserving winner.’

Prizes for the drama final were also presented.