Drivers warned of disruption on A83

Motorists using the A83 are being warned of disruption from roadworks south of Clachan later this month.

The resurfacing works will upgrade a section of the route just over two kilometres in length and also help ensure the A83 continues to function safely as well as provide a smoother and safer journey for road users.

The resurfacing will be undertaken from Sunday October 22 for approximately 20 nights between the hours of 9.15pm and 5am each night, in an effort to minimise disruption to motorists utilising the A83 trunk road. Outwith these working hours traffic management will be removed, though a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place, as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

As there is no alternative diversion route, access will be maintained via amnesties, allowing all waiting vehicles to pass through the site at 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am. These have been timed with consideration to bus and ferry services, in an effort to minimise disruption. Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.