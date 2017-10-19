Call for Mòd to receive national treasure status

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The chairman of Bòrd na Gàidhlig has called for national treasure status for The Royal National Mòd and Fèisean nan Gàidheal.

In a speech at the Royal National Mòd in Fort William Allan MacDonald said: ‘The Royal National Mòd is the premier Gaelic cultural festival and continues to go from strength to strength, with this year’s event here in Lochaber attracting more competitors than ever.

‘Fèisean nan Gaidheal continues to enable young people all over Scotland to access and develop their Gaelic language and skills.’

In referring to the draft national plan for Gaelic, he emphasised the three main areas of work – using, learning and promoting Gaelic – and that these two organisations are essential to achieving an increase in each of those areas. He added that education remains critical to the Bòrd’s work and that there are some 15,000 pupils involved in Gaelic in Scottish schools. The Gaelic provisions of the Education (Scotland) Act 2016 which came into being earlier this year are designed to support an increase in availability of Gaelic education.

In closing, he thanked all the volunteers who made events such as the Royal National Mòd possible and whose commitment continues to ensure that Gaelic is used and celebrated at events such as this not only in Scotland but also internationally.