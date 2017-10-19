Argyll MP backs children’s online safety effort

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara showed his support towards making Argyll and Bute a safer place for children to be online after learning about valuable resources available for local schools from online safety campaigners Internet Matters.

Internet Matters, which aims to help parents keep children safe online, held a joint parliamentary drop-in session with Google to showcase the tools they both have available for parents and schools, in helping to ensure children’s online safety.

Mr O’Hara said: ‘As children increasingly live in a digital world, internet safety is becoming more of a pressing issue for teachers and schools. Both Internet Matters and Google believe that all children should be able to enjoy the wealth of information and entertainment available online in a way that is as safe and age appropriate as possible.’