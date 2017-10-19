Announcements for dates 14/10/17 – 20/10/17

BIRTH

MULLEN – At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on September 4, 2017, to Michael and Victoria née Sloan, a daughter Isabella Rose and a wee sister for Emily.

MARRIAGES

DELIN – HOPKIN – On October 5, 2017 at Cockermouth, Cumbria, Steven, son of Barbara and Joe, to Eilidh, daughter of Josephine and Michael. Best wishes to both.

RUBY WEDDING

HORNE – MACLEOD – On October 21, 1977 at Oban Old Parish Church by Rev. John MacLeod, Neil to Patricia. Present address: 5a Soroba Park Terrace, Oban.

McPHAIL – LAIRD – On October 22, 1977 at Oban Old Parish Church by Rev. John MacLeod. Malcolm to Frances. Present address: Tioran, Glencruitten Rise, Oban.

DIAMOND WEDDING

McINTOSH – MARTIN – On October 19, 1957 at St Rufus Church, Keith, Alistair to Joyce. Present address: Dunroman, Mosspark, North Connel.

O’LEARY – MACCUISH – At St Columba’s Cathedral, Oban by the late Canon Ewen MacInnes assisted by Fr Thomas Wynne on October 19, 1957, John to Morag. Present address: 6 Dunvegan Place, Irvine.

DEATHS

HENDERSON – Peacefully at home, Springbank House, Low Askomil, Campbeltown, on October 10, 2017, Dorothy Henderson, née Thorburn, in her 95th year, much loved wife of the late Rev Charles M Henderson, dearly beloved mother of Flora, Mary, Sorley, Caroline, Katherine and the late Donald, a loving grandmother and great grandmother.

HENDERSON – Sadly, at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on Monday, October 16, 2017, after many long battles with illnesses, Graham Henderson of Kilchrenan passed away. Grateful thanks to all doctors, nurses and local G.P’s.

KENNEDY – Peacefully, on October 12, 2017, at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, Lamont, younger son of the late Jack and Rebecca Kennedy of Dalmally and Skye, survived by his brother John. Funeral service to take place at the Free High Church, Rockfield Road, Oban, on Monday October 23, 2017 at 1.00 p.m. Interment will take place on Tuesday October 24, 2017 at Strath Cemetery, Broadford, Isle of Skye at 1.00 p.m.

MACARTHUR – Peacefully at home, The Flush, Machrihanish Road, Campbeltown, surrounded by her family, on October 16, 2017, Janet MacArthur, née Morrison, in her 81st year, dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh MacArthur, much loved mother of Hugh and Georgina and a beloved sister and aunt. Funeral private.

MACFARLANE – Peacefully, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on October 12, 2017, Janetta (Netta) MacFarlane, née MacNeill, aged 83 years, of Rudha-Loisgte, Pier Road, Tarbert and formerly of Gigha, beloved wife of the late James MacFarlane, much loved mum of Mairi, Agnes, Elizabeth, Calum, Margaret, Jamie, Iain and Dugald and adored granny and great granny. Cherished sister of Angus, Malcolm, Kenneth and the late Betty, Mary, Ian, Duncan and Lily. A dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held today, Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 12.00 noon, at Tarbert Parish Church, thereafter to Carrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Marie Semple Fund and Autism Scotland.

MACMASTER – Elizabeth Bernadette. Peacefully at St John’s Hospital, Livingston on October 11, 2017. Beloved mother of Tracey and much loved sister of Canon Iain, Margaret, Ronald and the late Alastair and Ewen. May she rest in peace. In accordance with Elizabeth’s wishes, a private Requiem Mass has been celebrated by her brother, Very Rev Iain Canon MacMaster. The funeral service to which all family and friends are respectfully invited is on Tuesday October 24, 2017 at 1pm in the West Lothian Crematorium, Cousland Wood, Starlaw Place, Off Starlaw Road, Livingston EH54 7DA. Reception and refreshments at the Livingston Inn, 2 Main Street, Livingston Village, Livingston EH54 7AF.

MINTER – Jeffrey Robert (65 years). Jeff died peacefully, at Bowman’s Court, Craignure, Isle of Mull, on October 3, 2017, after a long illness, bravely borne. He was the beloved son of the late Betty and Robert Minter, a much loved brother of Judy in Halesowen, and a dear friend to many on Iona and Mull. He maintained strong links with friends from England, where he was once a zoo-keeper at Flamingo Park. Over the last five decades he became well known on Iona for his wood carvings, photography and love of animals. The funeral service was held in Iona Parish Church on Tuesday October 17, with a retiral collection for the SSPCA.

TINDALL – Peacefully at North Argyll House, Oban in her 92nd year, Morag Lawrie, beloved wife of the late Freddie Tindall, devoted aunt and great aunt. A Requiem Mass will take place at St Columba’s Cathedral, Oban on Friday October 20, at 10.00 am thereafter to Pennyfuir Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Retiring collection/donations if desired for North Argyll House Resident’s Fund.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GROVER – Jean and family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy shown to them following the sad loss of George. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses and ambulance staff who have been part of his care over the last year, and to the Homecare girls thank you for the excellent care to George and support to me. Thank you to Billy McClymont for making the funeral arrangements in a professional way, and to Ellen Gibson for the lovely service at Cardross. The sum of £420 was raised for Marie Curie nurses.

MACINDEOR – Lily would like to thank the ambulance team who so promptly came to my house to attend to my brother in his hour of need. Thank you also friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, phone calls and visits following my sad loss. Much appreciated. Lily MacIndeor, Golden Acre, North Connel.

MACNEIL – Chrissie, Angus, Rena and Gordon would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours most sincerely for the many cards, flowers and telephone messages of support following the sad loss of Peter. A special thank you to Father Cameron for his comforting mass. Finally a special thank you to all who came to pay their respects.

MUIR – Kenneth, Sadie and Fiona wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. They would also like to thank the Rev Hilda Smith for very fitting tributes at both services, Mr R MacDonald for his extremely helpful, caring and professional handling of all the funeral arrangements, and the Stag Hotel for an excellent purvey. Most of all, they would like to thank all who attended the services.

MEMORIAMS

BLACK – (nèe MacLean). Treasured memories of Kirsty, a much loved wife and best friend who passed away on October 21, 2016.

I had everything when I had you, a world of love and happiness too

Someone to turn to, so kind caring and true

One in a million that was you, Kirsty.

Loved and remembered, always and forever.

– Jim.

BLACK – (Kirsty). Fond memories of our dear sister-in-law and aunt.

God saw you were tired and called you home

– Lily, Henry and families.

GIBSON – In loving memory of a dear dad and grampa Jimmy, who died October 23, 2014.

Loved and remembered every day

– Iain and family, Dalmally and Margaret and family, Canada.

JOHNSTON – In loving memory of my dear husband Neil who died October 22, 2005 at home in Heanish, Tiree.

Always in my thoughts.

– Vivienne.

MACASKILL – In loving memory of my dear sister Margaret Ann (Annie), who died October 16, 2000. Sadly missed.

In my heart your memory is kept

To treasure, to love and never forget.

– Inserted by her loving twin sister Morag, Oban.

MACCALLUM – In memory of a loving wife and mother Isobel, who died October 18, 1982.

We keep in our hearts the love of the past

And in our minds

Our memories forever last.

– Inserted by her husband Donald and family, 11 Longsdale Terrace, Oban.

MACCUISH – Treasured memories of my beloved husband Norman who passed away October 20, 1997.

A bouquet of beautiful memories is sprayed with a million tears

Wishing God could have spared you for just a few more years

He gave me many things in life, gifts both great and small

But above all else he gave me love, the greatest gift of all.

– Love and miss you always Flora.

MACDONALD – Margaret (Maggie May). In loving memory of my dear partner, sister, auntie and friend, who died October 20, 2015.

Love you forever, miss you every day.

Treasured memories.

– Tubby and all the family.

MACINTYRE – In loving memory of a much loved wife Flora and mum, who died October 16, 2011.

Years have gone since you were here

But in our eyes there is still a tear

In our hearts you will always stay

We love and miss you every day

– Loving husband Hughie and Hugh

MACINTYRE – Remembering with love a dearly loved mum, Flora, who passed away on October 16, 2011.

It doesn’t need a special day

To bring you to my mind

For days without a thought of you

Are very hard to find.

– Love Margaret xxx

MACINTYRE – Treasured memories of my precious mum and best friend Flora.

Loved and missed so much. Till we meet again.

– Shona, James and family xx

MACINTYRE – Precious memories of our mum and granny Flora, who passed away October 16, 2011.

Yours is the voice we long to hear

And the smile we long to see

All our love

– Fiona, Frank and family xxxx

MACKILLOP – Remembering with love my dear mother and our granny Mary, who died October 26, 2004.

A smile for all, a heart of gold

The very best this world could hold

Never selfish, always kind

Mum, those are the memories you left behind.

Rest in peace.

– Helen

A special person, a special face

Someone we loved and can’t replace

A loving nature, kind and true

Is the way Gran, we remember you.

– Iain, Deirdre and Mhairi.

MACKILLOP – Remembering with love a dearly loved and respected brother and uncle Willie, who passed away October 14, 2007.

You always had a smile to share

Time to give and time to care

A loving nature kind and true

Is the way that we’ll remember you. Rest in peace.

– Helen.

There’s a face we shall always remember

A voice we shall always recall

A memory to cherish forever

Of an uncle who was dear to us all

Loved and remembered always.

– Iain, Deirdre and Mhairi.

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of Christine, died October 20, 2015, our deeply loved mum, mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and beloved partner of Iain.

Never more than a thought away

Loved and missed everyday

Love you to the moon and back.

– Inserted by her loving family and Iain.xxx

TURNER – In loving memory of Irene, a much loved wife, mum and gran, died October 17, 2016.

Miss you daily.

– Frank, Skye and all the family.