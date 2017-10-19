A82 by Loch Lomond to close for works

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The A82 between Crianlarich and Tarbet will close during 12 days next month for £900,000 of repairs.

The major improvement works will get under way from Monday November 6 for 12 days. Teams will work between 8am and 6pm each day, Monday to Fridays only, with the road re-opened in the evenings and weekends.

Access will be maintained at all times for emergency services, public and school buses, and any residents or businesses within the closure points. All other traffic will be diverted via the A83, A819 and A85.

The project, which includes full replacement of over 400m of crash barriers heavily damaged after an HGV incident in May, will see 12 different road maintenance schemes carried out in November to avoid peak tourism season and possible severe weather.

BEAR Scotland carried out a public consultation to gauge feedback regarding the proposals. The green light was given today after the majority of the community supported the need for the work, which will upgrade the A82 and safely repair the crash barrier.

Risk assessments determined that daytime road closures are required to complete the safe installation of the new barrier due to the geography of the location – the narrow verge, steep overgrown embankment, drop into loch and the need to work on the slope itself to install the foundation for the barrier.

To make full use of the daytime road closures, multiple teams of around 40 workers will complete a major package of 12 road maintenance schemes simultaneously, including up to 4km of resurfacing, major drainage works stretching over 3.5km long between Tarbet and Inveruglas, parapet repairs on a bridge at Ardvorlich as well as a stone wall at Inveruglas, 26km of road markings, and 1,300 new safety barrier reflectors and verge marker posts to increase visibility and safety at bends.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative said: ‘We’re pleased that the community have supported our proposals. Unfortunately, the only way we can safely replace the crash barrier is during the daytime. To make full use of this closure, however, we’ll be carrying out 11 other schemes in addition to the barrier replacement.

‘We’re very aware of the impact our work can have on local communities, so wanted to share as much information as possible about our proposals to gauge their feedback. The majority of the responses we received recognised that this is the common-sense approach to carrying out these essential works on the A82.

‘Our teams are prepared to do all they can to minimise disruption as much as possible during these works, and will work to complete the improvements as quickly and safely as they can.

‘We encourage road users to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for journey information and leaving extra time for their journey.’