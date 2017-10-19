A round-up of news from Oban Sheriff Court

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

£150 for Tobermory man after offensive gesture

A 68-year-old Tobermory man has been fined £150 after making an offensive gesture when a group of youths wouldn’t pick up litter.

James Fenoulhet, of Flat 5, Main Street, Tobermory, asked a group of youths to pick up litter.

When they refused, he shouted and swore and, upon being approached by a group leader, made an offensive gesture.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty said: ‘The accused raised his middle finger and rubbed it up and down his nose.’

Sheriff Patrick Hughes said: ‘It’s very unfortunate that a man of your age should come before the court.

‘I have taken into account that you were well-intentioned and acting as a good citizen.’

Fenoulhet was given a £150 fine, reduced from £220.

£250 fine for Oban man

A 54-year-old Oban man has been fined £250 for swallowing an item believed to contain drugs.

Campbell McBrayne Keen, of 12 Kilchurn Place, Oban, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared in Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 11.

The defence’s position was that Keen was simply coughing, and didn’t swallow anything at all.

The court heard evidence from two police officers who stopped Keen after suspecting that he had just purchased illegal drugs. They stopped him at his home and said that Keen’s coughing fit didn’t start until after he had swallowed an item.

However, Sheriff Patrick Hughes ruled in favour of the officers.

Five points and £400 fine for Argyll woman

A 22-year-old woman from Argyll has received a £400 fine and had five points added to her licence for careless driving near Kilmore.

Samantha Leiper, of 11 Forestry Cottages, Eredine, pleaded guilty to amended charge on Monday October 9.

The incident took place on the A816 half a mile from Kilmore.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty told the court that Leiper lost control of her car and collided with another vehicle.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes said: This matter could have been more tragic than it turned out to be. It must have been a horrific experience for everyone involved.’

Sheriff Hughes issued her with five penalty points and said: ‘Your driving has to be perfect from here on.’