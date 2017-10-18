This week’s walks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

The walk leader is to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and people can try before they buy.

Participants can walk three times with the club before joining. Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk. Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers Group can be contacted by email on info@lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.

Thursday October 19

Glen Orchy Waterfalls to Duiletter

A through walk from the spectacular Orchy Falls to lovely Glen Strae through a forest and open hillside to a good track. Start from the Eas Urchaidh CP at NN242321 on B8074.

Cross the River Orchy and take the track leading N up through the forest for approx 2km. Turn right at a junction at NN232332, cross the Allt Broighleachan on the footbridgeEX, then turn left and follow the path W to the forest boundary.

Exit the forest at the stile near Airigh Chailleach ShielingsLR, at NN2097033539. Head SW towards the Allt nan Guithas and then turn W and head for the River Strae.

Cross the river where convenient to reach the track on its W bank, otherwise follow E bank and cross on the bridge at NN166315. Follow the track down Glen Strae to reach the B8077 at NN145294.

Transport required. Grade: M; Distance: 16km; Height to climb: 250m; Map(s): LR50, EX377. Meet at Longsdale car park, Oban, 8.35am or Glencoe village car park at 8.40am. Start of walk at 9.30.

Leader: Marilyn Drummond 01631 565878.

Sunday October 22

Fraoch-bheinn and Sgurr an Utha, Glenfinnan

A fine walk on the ancient Moine featuring a garnet-encrusted summit, breathtaking deformed schists and spectacular views of often-hidden Loch Beoraid.

Start from the lay-by on the S side of the A830 just W of the bridge over the Allt an Utha, NM873817. Cross the bridge to the start of a forestry track and follow it N to a junction just before a new bridge over Allt an Utha NM872823. The summit of Sgùrr an Utha may be seen to the NE at this point.

Turn E and follow the steep ATV track up E to its end at NM880826. The ascent is now pathless over heather and rocky outcrops. Continue E up the open slope of the Druim na Breinchoille, whence there are excellent views along Loch Eil. Turn NNE towards Fraoch-bheinn.

Either walk around the corrie or head up on to Fraoch-bheinn and around the line of the ridge. The final ascent to Sgurr an Utha is straightforward to the cairn at 796m. The summit is a rocky knoll with garnet-encrusted mica schists. Look out for the reddish brown pebbles at your feet and embedded in the rocks around you!

The summit drops sharply to the N and provides excellent views to Gleann Donn and Loch Beoraid as well as Coal-GhleannEX and Glenfinnan Lodge.

Head W from the summit to NM878838 and follow the burn back down to the Allt an Utha to regain the track back to the A830. Alternatively head W to Sithean Mòr (582m) and descend S to the Allt Fèith a’Chatha hydro scheme and follow the track back. (adds about 2 km).

Grade: M+; Distance: 9km; Height to climb: 757m; Map(s): LR40, EX398. Meet at Fort William Woollen Mill at 8.15am. Start of walk at 9.30am.

Leader: Diane Bettess 07795 934177.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Please see full walk details at www.nevishillwalking.club.

If anyone would like to go out on the walk please contact club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783 or email enquiries@nevishillwalking.club.

Saturday October 21

Beinn a’Chreachain, Beinn Achaladair

Head NE along a track and a path to Crannach Wood, having crossed Allt Coire Achaladair, and cross a footbridge over the railway at NN349454 (alternatively, stay on the track, cross the river by the footbridge, which is not marked on the map, and go under the railway by an underpass.)

Continue east to reach the Allt Coire an Lochain and follow it to the lochan.

Ascend up grassy slopes to the NE ridge of Beinn a’Chreachain (1081m). Go SW to attain the summit.

Descend NW to the col at the rim of Coire an Lochan and climb SW up to the level ridge of Meall Buidhe. Descend and follow the rim of Beinn Achaladair’s NE coire to its summit (1038m).

Continue over the south top and descend to the head of Coire Daingean, then NNW back to Achallader farm

Distance: 17km; Height to climb: 1200m.

Suggested by Anne Scoular and Chris Tracey; co-ordinated by Anne Scoular.