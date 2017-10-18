Response over issues with Caol bus service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Stagecoach has responded to concerns voiced by Lochaber Transport Forum’s bus users group over the reliability of the 8.22am service from Caol to Fort William.

The bus users group had complained the service was meant to be every 30 minutes but on some occasions the buses did not turn up.

There had also been problems with bus drivers missing out part of the route.

In his response, Stagecoach’s Mark Whitelocks, told the group: ‘Ensuring services operate reliably is our key focus. We regularly carry out monitoring of our services to ensure they are operating correctly and take all practical steps to ensure we can provide a reliable service.

‘We are always pleased to receive feedback that helps us to identify and resolve issues where journeys are not operating correctly. We will investigate these issues further.’