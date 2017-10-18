Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drug found

At about 6.15pm on Monday October 9, on Drummore Road, Oban, a male aged 16 was stopped and searched by police. The man was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of cannabis, was charged and issued with a recorded police warning.

Vehicle seized

At about 10.30am on Tuesday October 10, a car was stopped by police for a routine check on Combie Street in Oban. Checks revealed that there was no insurance for the vehicle. The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was charged and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

At about 5.40pm on Friday October 13, following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner towards a woman in Lorn Avenue, Oban, a 40-year old man was detained. The man was later arrested and charged with abusive behaviour. He was held for court and a report was

submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding motorist

At about 7.15pm on Saturday October 14, on the A85 near Tyndrum, a motorist was stopped for exceeding the speed limit. The driver, a man aged 36, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Assault

At about 7pm on Saturday October 14, in Glengallan Road, Oban, a boy aged 15, who was cycling, was allegedly assaulted by being struck by an item which was thrown at him from a passing grey Ford Focus car. The boy was not injured during the incident. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses.

Three arrested

At about 2.10am on Sunday October 15, a report was received about a disturbance in Queens Park Place, Oban. Police attended and subsequently three men, aged, 20, 20 and 21 years were arrested for alleged abusive behaviour. All three men were later issued with recorded police

warnings.

Drunk driver

At about 4.30pm on Sunday October 15 in Fishnish Ferry Road, near Craignure on Mull, a car was stopped and the 19-year-old man who was driving was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Woman detained

At about 7.30pm on Sunday October 15, a report was received about a disturbance in Pier Road, Tobermory, Mull. Police attended and a woman aged 18 was arrested for abusive behaviour. She was also allegedly found in possession of cannabis. The woman was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.