Narrow win for Mull in West Highland derby

AFTER a disappointing start to their season being beaten at home by Cowal 27-31, the men from Mull were at Garmony once again to face neighbouring Lochaber in what was their fifth game of the year.

Mull’s 16-man squad included Sorley Maclachlan and Murdo MacLennan, coming through Mull’s youth development programme and making their debut for the senior team.

The Islanders got off to a flying start, nearly scoring in the first five minutes when captain Sean Black made a break and passed to Craig O’Donnell who lost possession agonisingly close to the line.

Eventually, however, a loose ball skidded into the Mull half; Lochaber took possession and scored in the corner after taking it wide. They failed to convert and the score was 0-5.

The Islanders were finally rewarded with Sean Black once again breaking through after another loose ball was picked up and inching it over the line. No extras and the score was five apiece at half-time.

The second half saw Mull’s scrummaging improve, but Lochaber remained dominant in the lineouts. It also saw Mull have the majority of possession as well as eventual kicking success, the boys in black, white and red going ahead with a penalty kick. Sgriob Ruadh’s Alex Hall, making his debut for the home team, then had a try controversially disallowed for double movement.

A penalty in front of the post saw the visitors go level. With the game in the balance, James Gibbons gave the Muileachs a real scare after a clearance kick near his own try line sliced into the corner. Youngster Murdo MacLennan reacted quickly, catching it and going to deck. The match would be decided on what else but a penalty kick. Sean Black’s conversion made the score 11-8 in the final few minutes.

Mull are on the road this Saturday, with a tough fixture against the in-form Glasgow Medics.