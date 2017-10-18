Firefighters called to timber yard at Corpach
Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.48pm last Thursday to reports of a small fire within a building at BSW Timber at Corpach.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the SFRS told us: ‘Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.
‘Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.’