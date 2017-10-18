District news

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

What’s on in An Tobar?

Mull’s An Tobar arts centre and theatre will play host to a variety of events over the coming weeks.

There will be something for everyone at the Cafe Curry Thali Night tomorrow (Friday October 20).

The dinner, at 7pm, will feature veggie curries, dhals and accompaniments to share. Vegan and gluten-free options are available, please request at booking. Tickets £15, bring your own bottle.

Mull Theatre will host two events on Tuesday October 24 – A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Building A Nation.

A Midsummer Night is a performance of magic, mischief and love with the help of an old boot, plastic bag and brick. Curtain up 7.30pm.

Building a Nation is a spoken-word and sound performance by poet and Gaelic learner Martin O’Connor, starting at 9pm. Tickets cost £10 for both events.

‘Top of the range’ military training centre opened at Garelochhead

A new state-of-the-art military firing range has opened at Garelochhead Training Centre.

The £3 million project took around two years to complete and provides a top training environment for the Armed Forces.

Major General Robert Bruce CBE DSO, General Officer Scotland, opened the centre.

The existing Garelochhead ranges have been transformed into a grouping and zeroing range and an electronic target range. Classrooms, a target store and workshops serve the two ranges.

Brigadier Neil Dalton OBE, head of training for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, said: ‘The opening of these ranges represents a significant investment to provide the modern facilities required to develop and maintain individual shooting skills.

‘These ranges will serve a host of nearby units, as well as those using the neighbouring training area, and are a great boost to the quality of infrastructure in the Clyde area.’

Dalavich etches its name on Art Map

A renowned local artist ran an art workshop at Dalavich Village Hall earlier this month.

Sian Macqueen’s masterclass was open to people of all abilities and everyone left with a handful of work and a head full of knowledge.

Sian encouraged the use of artist quality acrylics in a new way that was accessible to everyone. Her colours were reflective of those in Argyll and Bute.

Dunoon

Scotland’s leading creative industry festival is coming to Dunoon next month.

XpoNorth On The Road will be in Dunoon Burgh Halls on Thursday November 9 from 10am until 6pm when industry experts will help people make the most of their creative careers.

For more information and for a full list of what’s on offer, visit www.xponorth.co.uk.

Onshore wind announcement welcomed

The decision to allow onshore wind projects in the Western Isles to compete for government contracts has been welcomed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The UK government announced that Scottish Islands can compete in the spring 2019 auction for ‘Contracts for Difference’.

This will enable developers to take forward on shore wind projects in the islands.

Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Roddie Mackay, said: ‘This is good news for the islands and the development of the renewables industry.

‘The comhairle has been campaigning for this for a number of years and this is another step forward in enabling the islands to become a major secure supplier of clean, green energy for the UK.’

A 2013 report for the UK and Scottish governments concluded wind projects on the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland could supply around three per cent of the UK’s total electricity demand whilst potentially creating hundreds of local jobs.

Chairman of the Scottish Affairs Committee Pete Wishart said: ‘We welcome the government’s announcement that wind power projects on Scottish islands will be allowed to bid in the next round of Contracts for Difference, the main mechanism for supporting new renewable energy projects.

‘Our report in the last parliament demonstrated the harm that had been done by the removal of subsidies, disrupting confidence and the ability to plan for the long term, so it is welcome the government has acted on our recommendation and made future contracts open to wind projects on the Scottish islands.’

Dunbeg bonfire night goes ahead

Dunbeg residents are organising a bonfire night and fireworks display this year.

The display will get under way at 7.30pm on Saturday November 4 at the Lochnell Road car park.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Oban High School Pipe Band.

There will be a bonfire, fireworks display, burgers, hotdogs, various other stalls and raffles.

Kilmore 100 club winners

The Kilmore 100 club winners for September have been announced.

A Maxwell won £200, while £100 went to A Spence and J Overnel.

Kilmore Hall will be holding a ‘come and try bowls’ night on Saturday October 28 at 7.30pm, with a buffet supper and raffle. All ages welcome.

Kilmore and District SWI

Kilmore and District SWI held its second meeting of the session on Wednesday October 11.

Fourteen ladies enjoyed two workshops run by Jennifer Shaw and Anne Tully.

Jennifer showed the ladies how to make jewellery from paper and Anne got everyone started on applique advent calendars.

Competitions for the night were: Cross Stitch – 1 Ann Ferguson; 2 Margaret Whitton. Photograph of Autumn – 1 Fiona Dickie; 2 Sona Campbell.

Hebridean Celtic Festival wins two awards

The Hebridean Celtic Festival came out on top twice at the Drum Scottish Event Awards last Wednesday.

HebCelt won Festival of the Year and the Grand Prix prize, an honour that recognises the ‘best of the best’ in events.

Comhairle Leader Roddie Mackay said: ‘The Hebridean Celtic Festival is a major success story for the Western Isles.

‘Not only is it a superb platform for international, national and local musical and cultural talent, it is also a highly significant contributor to the local economy, bringing an estimated £2.2 million into the islands last year.

‘I congratulate everyone involved in the event. Winning these prestigious awards is richly deserved.’

Muckairn Church Guild, Taynuilt

Eleven members and friends met in Muckairn Church for the first meeting of the 2017/18 session.

Marlene Stanners, chairwoman, led the worship and Stella Huntinford, treasurer, gave the reading from Corinthians Chapter 13, on love. The theme this session is ‘Go in love’ and the hymns were ‘Jesus loves me’ and ‘Love divine all loves excelling’, accompanied by Christine Allan.

Morag MacLean gave an inspiring talk about the work of the Carers Centre, Oban, which covers Lorn and the Isles.

It has 35 volunteers as well as staff who support people of all ages caring for sick or disabled family or friends. The carers often need a sympathetic person to talk to, advice and moral support. Young carers can meet and enjoy outings, enabling them to relax away from their duties at home.

The meeting closed with the blessing and tea and fellowship. The next meeting on Monday November 6 will welcome Brian Marden from the community education department in Oban.

Crafters create sea creatures at SAMS

Around 30 crafters, big and small, attended an event at the Ocean Explorer Centre, SAMS in Dunbeg, to celebrate our marine environment.

A craft morning, run by SAMS Outreach Officer Helen McNeill last Thursday, encouraged children to get creative with some marine animal models.

Prizes were awarded to Calum, aged eight, for his anglerfish, and Bella, aged five, for her red jellyfish and seahorse.

The Ocean Explorer Centre posted on its social media page thanking everyone who attended.

‘A huge thank you to all the children and their parents who came to our craft morning today,’ the post read. ‘We really enjoyed seeing you all so busy having fun making these wonderful marine animal models. Congratulations to everybody. It was great to see the Ocean Explorer Centre buzzing in the holidays.’

MSP raises concerns over proposed dental changes

MSP Alasdair Allan has written to the Western Isles Integrated Joint Board to outline concerns regarding the proposed changes to dental services in Uist.

The consultation period started last month, and Alasdair has since received a number of complaints. This led the MSP to write to Dr Ron Culley, chief officer of the IJB.

The proposed changes include a single dental service operating from Uist and Barra Hospital – this would involve closures in both Lochmaddy and Liniclate.

‘This proposal must now be subject to a public consultation before progressing further,’ he said. ‘It is important that the views of people in Uist are properly taken into account on this matter.

‘However, concern has been expressed to me that the consultation document in its current form does not adequately allow the community to express its full and proper view on this matter.

‘The document does not specify a closing date, gives no address for submissions, doesn’t refer to any online alternative, and – as far as I can tell – has not been accompanied with any press release.

‘However, the most worrying aspect is that it does not explicitly ask for people’s views on the dental hub proposals and instead presents them as a fait accompli, leaving only the “any further comments” section for concerned members of the public to express their views.

‘I hope the IJB will take these concerns on board and consider revising the consultation document. Further, I have urged Dr Culley to confirm the dates and locations of public meetings at the earliest opportunity to maximise the opportunity for people in Uist to attend and make their views known to the IJB in person.’