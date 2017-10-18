Charity ladies will be in the pink

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month so it is the ideal time to kick off fundraising for this year’s Pink Ladies’ Day.

The Pink Ladie’s Day, now in its fourth year, is designed specifically for women in Argyll who have experienced breast cancer first hand.

The big day, held in Inveraray on Friday December 8, is all about pampering, beauty treatments, delicious food, lots of fun and friendship, relaxation and meeting like-minded (and like-bodied) women.

The organisers promise an army of makeup artists, hairdressers, massage therapists, reiki, yoga and beauty consultants, and cancer support specialists.

It’s a positive day full of laughter and generally being treated to some serious TLC. There are still a few spaces available and each woman can bring a friend to share the day with – someone who has perhaps been a tower of strength during what would have been a tough time. The day is completely free.

If you live in Argyll, have experienced breast cancer and would like to be a part of this amazing day, please get in touch with Nicky on 07786 861266 or email pinkladiesday@outlook.com.

Fundraising goes on throughout October and November to fund this event and anyone wishing to donate items for the tombola or lucky dip should get in touch or feel free to drop in for afternoon tea (£6.95) at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban between noon and 4pm on Saturday October 28.