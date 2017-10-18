Care Lochaber car club celebrates 20th birthday with cake
Care Lochaber members celebrated the 20th anniversary of their club with a celebration in the shinty club last week. Cutting cake are, from left, the longest-serving members Davie Kerr, Kath Small and Jimmy Vaughan.