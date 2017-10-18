Ballachulish Bridge works set for final phase

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The ongoing £400,000 maintenance works at Ballachulish Bridge on the A82 are set to enter their final phase.

The bridge works began in September to carry out essential maintenance to the expansion joint at the north end of the bridge.

Following the successful removal of the old joint, the final phase will be to install the new expansion joint to ensure the bridge continues to function safely for years to come.

To allow teams to safely access the full width of the road, the bridge will be closed for four nights over the next week, starting on Sunday, followed by Monday, Thursday October 26 and Friday October 27, between 10pm and 6am each night.

During the four overnight closures light vehicles will be diverted via the B863 to Kinlochleven, adding an estimated 30 minutes to the journey.

Due to the width of the B863 carriageway and the presence of a bridge with existing restrictions, this route is unsuitable for HGVs so they will be diverted via Spean Bridge, Laggan and Perth.

Alternatively, HGVs will be stacked at either side of the bridge until the closure is lifted at 6am. Consultation with the Road Haulage Association, Freight Transport Association and local hauliers has been carried out to ensure they are made aware of these restrictions, and instead encourage them to travel outwith the closure hours or find an alternative route.

During the overnight closures additional bridge maintenance will be carried out to take full advantage of working on the bridge deck when it is safe to do so. This will include repairing damaged overhead beams and installing new street lighting on the bridge deck.

All local residents, businesses, transport services, emergency services and the local authority have been updated on the planned dates for the closure.

Commenting on the improvements, Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, told us: ‘The ongoing works at Ballachulish Bridge have been making good progress since they began in September as we now turn towards the final stage.

‘The road closures are essential to allow our teams safe access to the centre of the bridge, as well as protect motorists from the heavy machinery in use.

‘The closures have been planned to avoid clashing with the Royal National Mod and the busier October holidays, and our teams will do all they can to keep disruption to a minimum during the overnight closures.

‘We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information and planning ahead.’