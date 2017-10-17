Oban police officer on child porn charge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Oban police officer has been accused of possessing indecent images of children.

Darryl Burnside, 49, was arrested at his home in Oban on Friday and appeared on petition in Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, where he made no plea or declaration and was released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a serving officer was facing indecent images charges, saying: ‘Around 0930 hours on Friday 13 October a 49-year-old man was arrested from his home address in Oban and was detained in police custody in connection with allegedly being in possession of indecent images of children. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.’

PC Burnside, who has 29 years police service and was due to retire in 2018, has been suspended in light of the allegations, and a report will be submitted to the Deputy Chief Constable for consideration.