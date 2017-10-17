Oban ceilidh marks 50 years of charity work

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Oban committee of Cancer Research UK held a ceilidh on Saturday October 14 in the Royal Hotel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding.

Although not that well attended, those who were there had a great night dancing to the superb music of Drams Allowed.

During the evening two of the founder members of the committee, June Pearson and Christine Pearson, were presented with commemorative badges and certificates by the area fundraising manager Dorothy Rodger. This is truly wonderful commitment by both ladies.

The event raised £400 for Cancer Research and thanks go to the Royal Hotel for providing the venue, to Drams Allowed for the music and everyone who provided prizes for the raffle.