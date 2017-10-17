Island cash to help with tourism boom

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar SNP MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed the announcement of a new tourism fund for rural Scotland.

The Scottish Government announced the new £6million fund in response to the tourism boom across rural Scotland. The money will be invested over the course of two years and will support a wide range of improvement projects, including parking, camping facilities, recycling points and footpath access.

The new fund is expected to launch in early 2018 and will be administered by public sector partners working with local authorities, with input from communities and the industry to identify projects requiring support.

Alasdair Allan MSP said: ‘The tourist industry is vital to the economy of the isles and successfully attracts visitors from all over the world each year.

‘I have had a series of productive meetings with VisitScotland, Outer Hebrides Tourism and others over the past few weeks talking about tourist infrastructure and about how we can continue to develop what is on offer for our visitors.

‘The new £6million Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund will help cater to the very welcome increasing tourist numbers across the isles. We shouldn’t be afraid to remind ourselves that we live in one of the most spectacular places in the world, and this new support for infrastructure will enable even more people to enjoy our island hospitality.

‘Local groups that would like to bid for this funding are welcome to get in touch with me if they need any information.’