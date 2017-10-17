Funeral for Oban stalwart

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The funeral of one-time Oban Times columnist Coll McDougall, who wrote the View from the Tower column under the name McCaig, will be held on Thursday October 19 at 1pm in Oban Parish Church.

Mr McDougall, who was a well-known figure in the town and was involved in a number of organisations, including Oban FM, passed away peacefully at Eadar Glinn Care Home, Oban, on the morning of September 23.