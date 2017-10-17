Free soil event for farmers comes to Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A free hands-on event for farmers and land managers is coming to Oban.

During October and November, the Soil Association Scotland, in conjunction with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), will be running the series of soil events across Scotland.

The events will be led by soil experts Charlie Morgan, GrassMaster, and Liz Stockdale, head of farming systems at National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB).

Each will be a practical and informative day covering how to manage and best utilise inputs and get the optimum productivity from the most valuable asset on farm: the soil.

Sessions will look at principles and options for managing soil health and structure, managing inputs to support crop, soil and animal health, and will give advice on how to improve the quality and productivity of soil, as well as give answers to all soil-related questions.

The sessions will include a ‘bring your own soil’ for physical assessment session offering farmers an opportunity to get a diagnosis on those fields that are not performing so well and what possible remedial action could be taken to get them thriving again.

Ms Stockdale said: ‘Soil and nutrients may be complex but, managed well, they can provide a good return on investment. I’m looking forward to getting my hands dirty and discussing how to best manage soil health, particularly in our changing climate.’

Soil, Muck and Money will run from 10am to 3pm at the Corran Halls, Oban, on Thursday October 26.

The events are free for all farmers and land managers (£40 plus VAT for others). Booking is essential as numbers are limited. To reserve a place book online or contact Jane at Soil Association Scotland on 0131 666 2474 or jdingwall@soilassociation.org.