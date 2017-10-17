Fort man warned he is on the slippery slope to prison

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Fort William man who exposed himself was warned by a sheriff he was on the slippery slope to a prison sentence after admitting a raft of offences.

Vadims Prohorovs, 23, of Carn Dearg Road, Claggan, appeared from custody at Fort William Sheriff Court last week.

Prohorovs had pleaded guilty to exposing himself at a popular swimming spot in Glen Nevis, and beckoning one of the youngsters to come over to him, all while on bail.

Sheriff William Taylor also heard that Prohorovs had admitted stealing items, including jackets, trousers, alcohol and food, and a charge of careless driving.

Procurator fiscal depute Alison Young told the court Prohorovs had been swimming in the river at Glen Nevis on July 18.

Ms Young explained the weather had been pleasant and there were a number of people, including youngsters, swimming in the river.

She said Prohorovs had stripped down to his boxer shorts to go for a swim then walked up on top of rocks and exposed himself.

He also tried to beckon one of the youths to come over to him. A number of people phoned the police and Prohorovs told officers he had lost his pants when he jumped in the water.

Prohorovs’s solicitor, Stephen Kennedy, said his client had alcohol dependency problems and that Prohorovs had told him the children were mocking him.

‘He accepts he was intoxicated and is full of remorse. He is a man with no income, no career prospects and no motivation,’ Mr Kennedy told the court.

Sentencing Prohorovs, Sheriff William Taylor warned him: ‘I think you are in danger of being on the slippery slope to a prison sentence.

‘But given your youth and the attitude you have adopted to this offence, I am prepared to give you one final chance. I sentence you to carry out a community payback order of 200 hours within one year.

‘In addition, there will be a supervision order of one year with the condition attached that you are treated for alcoholism.

‘But I make it plain, if you do not do these hours or you do not conform with the supervision order, you will come back to the court and find the alternative of prison at the top of the list for the sheriff who deals with it.

‘This is very much your last chance.’