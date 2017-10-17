Fort man facing court charges might be living rough in London

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A warrant was granted to apprehend Fort William man Martin Matthews after he failed to appear at Fort William Sheriff Court last week.

Matthews, 58, whose address was given as Brown Court in the town, was due to appear on charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at another man in the underpass between Middle Street and Macfarlane Way in Fort William on April 30 this year.

Matthews is further charged with assaulting the same man by spitting on him.

The case had been continued without plea until last week, but procurator fiscal depute Alison Young told Sheriff William Taylor that the complaint remained unserved due to difficulty in tracing Matthews.

‘My understanding is that Mr Matthews might be living rough and living a nomadic lifestyle down in London,’ she added.

Sheriff Taylor granted her request for a warrant to apprehend Matthews.