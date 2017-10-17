Fort driver fined £400 and banned for a year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Fort William motorist was fined £400 and banned from driving for a year when he appeared at Fort William Sheriff Court last week.

Graham Grassam, 32, of Camanachd Crescent, Fort William, had pleaded guilty on August 12 this year to driving a car on various roads in Fort William, as well as in the car park of the town’s shinty club, with a breath alcohol level of 47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.