Ex-offenders given employment chance in Morvern

A new project to improve ex-offenders’ chances of finding long-term employment on leaving prison in being based in Morvern.

The R-Affordable Homes project, a partnership between Roderick James Architects LLP, The Oswin Project and VELUX, will see two former offenders build an affordable home prototype on the Lochaber peninsula.

The former offenders will be given paid work and taught construction skills including installing roof windows, bricklaying, plastering, carpentry and painting and decorating.

Anthony is the first ex-offender to learn new skills at the pilot scheme social housing site in Morvern. He said: ‘I got involved with the R-Affordable project at a time of my life where I didn’t really think I’d ever get back on my feet. It was difficult to understand why anyone would want to help. I was introduced to the project by the Oswin Project and found the idea interesting and poignant because it was targeted toward ex-forces and wasn’t looking at the past but to a future.’

Richard McLachlan, area manager at VELUX, has been overseeing the project in Morvern. He said: ‘The R-Affordable Homes project is an exciting and worthwhile cause. We’re really pleased to offer a helping hand to ex-offenders, including Anthony, who have spent invaluable time on-site.’