Dad whose family rescued by Hogwarts Express praises all involved

When Stirling pastor Jon Cluett agreed to a a request from a friend employed by the BBC to write up just a small story about the family’s rescue in Lochaber by the steam train made famous by the Harry Potter books, little did he know how famous they would all become.

The Jacobite steam train, which runs on the West Highland Line, has been immortalised in author J K Rowling’s books as the Hogwarts Express, and the story recounting its part in the rescue of the Cluett family last Friday went viral.

News outlets from San Francisco to India picked up the story of how Jon, his wife Helen and the couple’s four young children had been staying at the remote Essan bothy, on the south shore of Loch Eilt in Lochaber, when heavy rainfall caused their red canoe to be swept away by a swollen river.

The family faced a long trek back to their car across boggy ground and so Mr Cluett decided the safest option was to phone the police and mountain rescue and ask for advice on the best route out. The solution the police came back with can only be described as magical.

The ever-helpful Highlands and Islands police headquarters in Inverness arranged for the next train on the nearby railway line to make an unscheduled stop to rescue the family.

To the delight of the Cluett youngsters, aged six, eight, 10 and 12, the next train just happened to be the world famous Jacobite steam train.

Mr Cluett explained: ‘The amazing thing was it wasn’t just any train. The next train that was passing was the Jacobite steam train – the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express.

‘After our friend did the story on Friday, we spent the next two days fielding calls from the world’s media. It was just crazy.

‘The situation wasn’t dire. We hadn’t done anything silly, but it was a bit tricky and I just felt the best decision was to ask the police for advice and, I have to say, they were fantastic.

‘It just happened to be the Jacobite – I doubt there would have been so much interest if it had been the 11.40 diesel service to Mallaig!’ Mr Cluett laughed.

Mr Cluett says in his 20 years of living in Scotland, he has always found people helpful and generous.

He said: ‘This turned into a great adventure, in a great part of the world, helped by some great people – on Sunday there were people actually out hunting for our missing boat.

‘Nobody got hurt and I think one of the reasons, aside from the Harry Potter element, that it has proved such a popular story around the world is it involved people helping each other out.

‘At a time when the news from around the world can be quite dark, this was a story that, I think, made people smile.’