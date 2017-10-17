‘Cheeky’ wee William causes ‘carnage’ at Downing Street

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The families of six security men locked up in a ‘hell-hole’ Indian jail took a 400,000-strong petition to 10 Downing Street last Thursday, marking four years to the day since they were detained.

Their anti-piracy ship MV Seaman Guard Ohio strayed into Indian waters during a storm, and the men were accused of carrying illegal arms. The six British men, Connel man Billy Irving, John Armstrong, Nick Dunn, Nick Simpson, Paul Towers and Ray Tindall, were jailed for five years in January 2016. They continue to deny the charges, but with an appeal process stalled, and the judge in charge recently stepping down, the families presented a petition to 10 Downing Street.

Billy Irving’s fiancée, Yvonne MacHugh, their son William, Billy’s parents Jim and Margaret, Billy’s brother Colin and Yvonne’s sister Jacqui visited Downing Street to hand in a petition to number 10 calling for the release of the Chennai Six: the British ex-servicemen being held in India.

Yvonne said she ‘could not be prouder of this cheeky little monkey. He did his daddy so proud, causing absolute carnage outside 10 Downing Street. It’s the third time we have delivered this petition, and I pray it’s the last time I need to visit Downing Street again.

‘Despite all the emotion, stress, anxiety and lack of sleep, we did the Chennai6 proud. We woke up knowing more people now know our story, they know of this injustice and they now want to do something about it. Together we will get them home. Now let’s begin the campaign to bring them home for Christmas.’

Earlier the families lobbied MPs at Westminster. The British Government says it has raised the issue with India 50 times, but the families want more action.

Speaking during the lobby of MPs before taking the short walk to Downing Street, Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara said: ‘The situation Billy and his shipmates find themselves in is absolutely intolerable. The judicial proceedings have descended into complete farce, with judges resigning from the case one week only to reappoint themselves the next.’

Mr O’Hara paid tribute to the work of the families, particularly the campaigning carried out by Yvonne.

Following a very personal and emotional address by Yvonne to the assembled MPs, Mr O’Hara said: ‘Quite simply, Yvonne’s determination to get justice for Billy and the others has been inspirational. There is nothing she hasn’t done or wouldn’t do to raise the public profile of this terrible injustice.

‘While I understand that the UK government cannot intervene in the judicial affairs of another country, there does come a point where pressure has to be brought to bear on the Indian authorities who appear to be using these innocent men as pawns in some internal power struggle between local government and the intelligence service.

‘It has been five long years since Billy and the other men were detained and we are still no further forward. I repeat the promise I made when first elected, I will continue to do all I can, inside parliament and with the families, to highlight this case and put pressure on both the UK and Indian authorities to get this resolved as quickly as possible.’