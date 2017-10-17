Audley Male Voice Choir to perform in Fort William

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

For those who have had their musical appetite whetted for top quality choirs thanks to the mòd, Lochaber Rotary Club will host the renowned Audley Male Voice Choir to perform in concert at the Duncansburgh MacIntosh Church on Wednesday October 25 at 7.30pm.

This 55-strong choir, founded in the mid-1950s, is including Fort William in its Scottish tour. An impressive and varied programme comprising traditional, classical and modern pieces will also include soloists by choir members and the choir accompanist on the organ.

The choir has performed at the Royal Albert Hall and at Glasgow Cathedral. It has an enviable fundraising reputation and a long association with Rotary.

Rotary President Donald McCorkindale said: ‘This is a charity concert not to be missed. Tickets, priced £7, can be bought in advance from the reception desk at the Alexandra Hotel or at the door on the night. This includes tea/coffee and home baking and all the proceeds go to charity and I look forward to a good turnout.’