Argyll businesses set for China summit

A summit at the start of November aims to give Kintyre businesses a peek into the possibilites of the Chinese market.

As part of Argyll enterprise week, the Campbeltown town hall meeting, called a China Business Summit, on Thursday, November 9, aims to support economic growth, increasing export opportunities and encourage inward investment.

The initiative comes after Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara pledged to improve economic growth and development as one of his top priorities pre-election.

Mr O’Hara will host the meeting with the assistance of the China British Business Council, The Bank of China, Skills Development Scotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Business Gateway.

As well as promoting the opportunities available to businesses, there will be advice on how to navigate the cultural and bureaucratic complexities of exporting to China, and exploding some of the myths that surround it.

As well as lectures, workshops and one-to-one advice sessions, the seminars will also look at finance, logistics, networking, legal and marketing challenges for companies wishing to do business in China.

Mr O’Hara said: ‘I would be delighted for businesses in Argyll and Bute to take part in this opportunity to explore the prospects that may exist in these rapidly expanding and highly lucrative markets.’

The event opens at 9.30am and finishes 1.30pm.

To register contact Mr O’Hara office at: brendan.ohara.mp@parliament.uk or call 01436 670587. The event can also be booked on Eventbrite.