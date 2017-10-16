Town Team meeting gets Fort canopy update

Fort William Town Team held its monthly meeting last week and one of the items up for discussion was the long-running saga of a canopy for Cameron Square.

The meeting heard Sarah Kennedy has been researching retractable canopies and had obtained pictures and a quotation for a canopy measuring 7m x 4m x 3.5 m high. The cost of this would be around £18,000 plus VAT.

There is a deadline of December for any plans to be resubmitted to Highland Council, otherwise another planning fee would be levied.

Other topics discussed included a suggestion Fort William has an annual gala week, including parades along High Street.

The meeting thought it would be better if a separate organisation took this forward as the town team’s committee puts a lot of effort into the Christmas Gathering and the fledgling Winter Festival.

Everyone agreed they would love to see Highland Games return to Fort William.