Town Team meeting gets Fort canopy update

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William Town Team held its monthly meeting last week and one of the items up for discussion was the long-running saga of a canopy for Cameron Square.

The meeting heard Sarah Kennedy has been researching retractable canopies and had obtained pictures and a quotation for a canopy measuring 7m x 4m x 3.5 m high. The cost of this would be around £18,000 plus VAT.

There is a deadline of December for any plans to be resubmitted to Highland Council, otherwise another planning fee would be levied.

Other topics discussed included a suggestion Fort William has an annual gala week, including parades along High Street.

The meeting thought it would be better if a separate organisation took this forward as the town team’s committee puts a lot of effort into the Christmas Gathering and the fledgling Winter Festival.

Everyone agreed they would love to see Highland Games return to Fort William.