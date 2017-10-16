Skye college hits historic milestone at graduation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, marked another significant milestone in its history last week when the total number of graduates from the college, since graduations began in 1985, topped 1,000.

At the annual graduation ceremony on Friday October 6, 67 students graduated from the various University of the Highlands and Islands’ undergraduate and postgraduate programmes which the college offers, meaning the overall number of students to have graduated from Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI now stands at 1,052.

College vice principal and director of studies John Norman MacLeod said: ‘We are particularly delighted more than 1,000 students have gained degrees and other advanced awards through Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI, with many of those graduates engaged in careers and initiatives with Gaelic language maintenance and revival at their heart.’

In addition to celebrating the academic achievements of students, Rev Dr Roderick MacLeod, originally from North Uist, and John MacLeod, from Lewis, were awarded the Sàr Ghàidheal honour in recognition of their contribution and dedication in support of the Gaelic language and culture across a wide range of fields.

Professor Boyd Robertson, principal of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI, said: ‘The recipients of this year’s Sàr Ghàidheal (Supreme Gael) awards are well-known in the Gaelic world and deserving of the honour. They have the good of Gaelic at heart and their deeds and achievements in support of the language have been remarkable.’

This year’s graduation lecture was delivered by Sìne Ghilleasbuig, a member of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI’s board and a former student, who has been promoting and supporting Gaelic development and arts in the community for many years.

In her lecture she said: ‘I offer my congratulations to each and every student who graduated from Sabhal Mòr Ostaig this year. Many are milestones we have shared during the years since we first opened in 1973. As a student here myself on more than one course, I spent some of the happiest years of my life at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig. Whether in the classroom, the library or the ceilidh house, I consistently found warmth, encouragement and kindness.

‘I am proud Sabhal Mòr Ostaig has stayed true to its educational vision and that we have a strong and independent spirit here.’