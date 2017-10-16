Referee’s injury sees Lochaber frustrated as game is cut short

Mull 11, Lochaber 8

LLOCHABER travelled to Mull on Saturday looking to put last week’s defeat to Shawlands FP behind them.

Things started to go wrong before the team even left for Mull with the news late on Friday that the kick-off time would need to be earlier than the normal 3pm as the referee wanted to catch a ferry.

So a 2.30pm kick-off time was agreed, but the change meant Lochaber would take to the pitch without their captain, Callum MacDonald, for the start of the game.

From the start, Mull put Loch­aber under pressure as the home side looked to get some early points on the board but lost control of the ball close to the line.

Calf injury

After only a few minutes into the game, the referee announced that he had a calf injury and might have to abandon the match. Luckily, that did not happen the match continued anyway.

After some sustained pressure, it was now the visitors who were starting to come into the game with their lineout dominating and were beginning to put Mull under some real pressure.

And with the arrival of Loch­aber’s captain, the visitors’ scrum was now starting to dominate as well. After a long build-up and several missed chances, Lochaber were finally able to break the Mull defence with fly-half Euan Larter scoring in the corner.

Loose pass

Mull replied a few minutes later after Lochaber had won their lineout in their own 22, when a loose pass in the centre saw Mull’s captain scoop up the ball and even the score at 5-5.

The referee then blew for what seemed to have been a very short first half after the try. The second half turned out to be a very scrappy affair, but Lochaber continued to dominate the set piece.

But despite their dominance in these areas of the game, Lochaber could not get control of the match, making a lot of errors and bad decisions throughout the second half.

For their part, Mull were forced into running the ball from penalties to insure they retained possession.

And it would be penalties that would decide the game after both teams being unable to score any more points with Mull having a try disallowed for double movement and Lochaber loosing control and knocking the ball on over the line.

Mull also survived a scare from a sliced clearance kick which, luckily for them, found one of their own players. Mull eventually took the lead with a penalty before Rory MacKay levelled things up again with a penalty for Lochaber.

Mull then got another penalty to stretch ahead again. Following an injury to a Mull prop with 15 minutes to go, the scrums became uncontested.

Abandoned

About five minutes later, Lochaber tackled a Mull player into touch to receive a lineout deep in the Mull 22. But then the ref blew his whistle and abandoned the game due to his injury.

And despite saying at the time the game would be rescheduled it appears enough time had been played and the result would stand, much to the frustration of Lochaber.

The final score was Mull 11-8 which sees Lochaber slip to fourth in the league.

Lochaber’s next game is at home to Cowal where they are expecting a tough encounter. Kick-off 3pm at Banavie.