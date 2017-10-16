Lochaber Phoenix fighters set for Scottish novice championships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club kicks off what promises to be a very busy spell when three of its boxers make the trip to Ravenscraig in Motherwell this weekend to take part in the Scottish Novice Championships.

Josh Dieguno, aged 10; Eryk Wrobel, 15, and senior welterweight Dawid Jarzab will all strive to become the best novice boxer in their respective weight divisions in Scotland.

Dieguno actually claimed a silver in the Scottish Open championships (the highest level of boxing in Scotland) earlier in the year but due to the small number of bouts he’s participated in, still qualifies for this competition.

With the experience gained from the open championships, he will look to make a big impression in this championship.

Wrobel will be making his fistic debut this weekend. The policy of the Lochaber club is normally not to allow one of its boxers to compete in this competition without prior experience, but Wrobel has created such a big impression with the coaching team that his entry was deemed a logical step in his progression towards becoming a top class boxer.

Everyone in the club is confident that whatever Wrobel’s results are this weekend, the manner of his performances will be a guide to the promising future he has in boxing.

Jarzab is the other end of the scale experience-wise. He is unbeaten having competed in the competition entry limit of six bouts, and having last boxed at the start of summer when he won by stoppage against an opponent who had competed in 20 bouts.

Possessing an iron will and intense focus, the youngster has shown a tremendous attitude to training for this competition and will be expecting to take home the gold medal as opposed to hoping.

These three boxers will all be competing on the club’s home show on Saturday, November 4, in the Nevis Centre, when together with club mates and visiting boxers from all over Scotland they will appear in around 10 bouts in what promises to be a boxing event that will have the people in attendance on the edge of their seats.

The show will feature boxers from novice level all the way up to some of the best in Europe so there promises to be something for everyone.

For details of tickets, contact the Nevis Centre or anyone involved with the club. The club has also recently announced a fundraising event the following Saturday (November 11), at its own gym in Ben Nevis Industrial Estate.

This is to raise money to aid the fund for stem cell treatment for local man Gary Campbell, who at the age 29, has been struck down with motor neurone disease.

The aim is to help Gary afford stem cell treatment which will hopefully have a huge impact on the quality of his life. The club will be having an open day between the hours of 12:30pm and 4pm where people can pop in and see what the boxers get up to on a typical training day; perhaps take part in some of the training and also watch some sparring, as boxers from all around Scotland are expected to attend to help Gary gain an improved lifestyle.