Fort trainee William reaches Star Awards finals

A trainee from Fort William and a West Highland College UHI student from Skye, have reached the finals of this year’s SQA Star Awards.

The annual awards celebrate success and recognise the best in education and training.

Finalists will gather at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, on Friday November 3 for the ceremony, hosted by TV personality Kaye Adams.

William Grant, of Fort William, is one of three finalists in the Training Organisation Candidate of the Year category.

William had many barriers to overcome and left school with no qualifications. He was failing to meet the demands of his first work placement when Skills Development Scotland suggested West Highland College UHI might be able to help and referred him for the Employability Fund.

The Employment and Development Team encouraged and supported William and helped him complete an SQA 3 Employability Award and gain several industry-recognised awards.

This built William’s confidence and motivation and transformed his potential as a prospective future employee. As a result, his work placement hours with Morrison Plumbing were increased and led to a modern apprenticeship in domestic plumbing and heating.

A company spokesperson said: ‘William is a pleasure to work with. He is very much in demand to assist our tradesmen when going out on jobs and has grown into a confident, articulate young man.’

Fiona Grant, assistant principal, quality, learning and teaching, added: ‘Having already won an award from the Scottish Training Federation last month, we are doubly delighted William’s efforts, supported by our hard-working employment and development team, are once again being recognised by a national organisation.’

Joining William at the awards will be Danielle Stewart of Kyleakin, Skye, who studied Higher Photography at West Highland College UHI in Broadford. She has been named as one of three finalists in the award for college candidate of the year.