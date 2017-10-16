Fort strongman Whyte lifts his way to podium place in Glasgow

FORT William’s Stuart Whyte put in a superb performance at the weekend to take a well-earned second place in the log and dead lift event at a European strongman championships in Glasgow.

The SEC audience enjoyed a fantastic event and Whyte’s performance in the 105kg class added to his second place in this year’s Scottish championships in Shetland earlier this year and an impressive 14th spot at the world championships in Finland last month.

Now with more than 50 competitions in a 10-year career, the welder/fabricator says he intends to continue as long as he is enjoying the sport and doing well.

‘There was a good field at the SECC, so I was pleased with my performance. I managed a 140kg log lift to secure second spot,’ Whyte said.

With a number of strongman competitors now professional, especially those from the United States and Australia, it makes events much more difficult for those without a major sponsor.

‘There’s not much sponsorship in many sports these days, let alone strongman events. So that does make it harder competing against guys who do it full-time,’ added Whyte.

‘But I love competing and hopefully can keep on for a wee bit longer yet.’