Double success for Oban’s Gaelic centre

Argyll and Bute Council’s Gaelic centre has celebrated a double success after reaching the final of a national awards scheme and winning first prize in a competition run by the Royal National Mòd.

Furan Gaelic Centre has been shortlisted in the the Community, Heritage and Tourism category of this year’s prestigious Scottish Gaelic Awards, run by the Daily Record and Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

The Oban-based centre has also won first prize in An Comunn Gàidhealach’s radio category for its Leugh Leabhar Book Club.

The book club is run by Duncan MacNeil, the council’s Gaelic centre administrator, and the winning project saw primary school pupils producing a 10-minute radio programme.

Mr McNeil attended Literature Day at the mòd yesterday (Wednesday October 18) to receive the award, accompanied by some of the pupils involved in the project.

The council’s policy lead for Gaelic, Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘What a successful week it has been for Furan. This is the second year in a row that the centre has been shortlisted in the Scottish Gaelic Awards, and I’m delighted that it is being recognised on a national platform for the wonderful work it does in promoting Gaelic across Argyll and Bute.

‘Special mention must also be made to Duncan and the members of Leugh Leabhar Book Club for working extremely hard to help raise the profile of the Gaelic language.

‘The council is very keen to keep the Gaelic language alive and wish Furan all the very best.’

The Scottish Gaelic Awards ceremony will be held in Glasgow’s Central Hotel on Wednesday November 15.