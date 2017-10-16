Battling Fort go down to Locos in tough Claggan clash

Fort William 1 Inverurie Locos 5

THE FIRST five minutes of this Highland League clash at a dreich Claggan Park on Saturday set the tone for what was to prove a feisty encounter.

Locos started pressuring their hosts from the start and after referee Darren Munro deemed Loco’s Neil Gauld to have been fouled, Gauld made no mistake in drilling home the resulting penalty.

Fort found themselves on the back foot for the first quarter of the game with Locos setting up camp in the home half and it was only a matter of time before such heavy pressure paid off and it did in the 13th minute when Gauld made it 0-2 thanks to a rising shot that beat Ryan Hunter.

Locos then missed three attempts on goal in quick succession before Jordan Leyden netted a rebound from a Gauld shot.

That gave the visitors a 0-3 lead at the half-time whistle. But the interval seemed to give Fort a boost and, coming out, the home players looked determined to get back into the game.

On the 46-minute mark, a header from Fort’s Daniel Highet was blocked on the line but just seven minutes later Liam Taylor pulled one back, beautifully stroking home the dropping ball to make it 1-3.

It was end to end stuff after this, with Aiden Taylor shooting over the bar for Fort.

But on the 71-minute mark, Kyle Gordon knocked in from close to stretch the visitors’ lead. Fort were denied several attempts before the end of normal time.

In the first minute of added time, Locos’ Greg Mitchell gathered up the ball inside the Fort box, close to the keeper’s near post, and after a neat one-two, netted from close range.