Alba triumph in clash with Irish at Lochaber

On Saturday, the mòd played host to the international Colmcille shinty competition, where Scotland triumphed against Ireland’s Fir Uladh 4-0.

Eòghan Stiùbhart, coordinator of Iomain Cholmcille was delighted with how the day went.

He told the Lochaber Times: ‘This is the first time the event has coincided with the mòd – it is hugely important as the matches all involved gaelic (Irish and Scots) players only.

‘It was massively important to have the Iomain Cholmcille at the Royal National Mòd especially in our 10th year – it has always been a dream to get the two events to coincide and it worked out splendidly.

‘We reduced the games to 11 a side and used shinty posts – so no points over the bar – the games were intense, exciting and skilful.

‘It was great to have the Chief Executive of Bòrd na Gàidhlig Shona Maclennan and Allan Campbell, President of An Comunn there to present the medals and awards.’

Players of the Day

Sorcha Ni Fhrighil – Cois Fharraige

Naoise O Caireallain – Fir Uladh

Maidhc O Conghaile – Micheal Breathnach

Jack Fraser – Alba and Overall

Claire Delaney – Alba Women

Iomain Colmcille 10

Hurling

Fir Uladh 4, Micheál Breathnach (Galway) 3

Fir Uladh Scorers: Naoise Ó Cairealláin (3); Frankie Kelly (1).

Micheál Breathnach Scorers: Maidhc Ó Conghaile (2); Breandán Ó Conghaile (1).

Shinty-Hurling

Fir na h-Alba 5, Micheál Breathnach (Galway) 1

Fir na h-Alba Scorers: Mark Fraser (2), Jack Fraser (1), Lachie Seathach (1), Ally ‘Spod’ MacLeod (1). Micheál Breathnach Scorer: 9 (1).

Shinty/Hurling Final (Corn Cholmcille) Mens

Fir na h-Alba 4, Fir Uladh 0

Fir na h-Alba Scorers: Jack Fraser (2), Mark Fraser (1), Ewen Campbell (1)

Womens Shinty/Camogie Final for Corn Sgathaich

Cois Fharraige (Galway) 4, Boireannaich na h-Alba 0

Cois Fharraige Scorers: Tiffany Ní Choistealbha (1), Treasa Ní Chadhain (1), Sorcha Ní Fhrighil (1), Becky Ní Éallaithe (1).

Underage Game for Cupa Bhòrd na Gàidhlig

Alba Óg 3, Gaelcholaiste Dhoire 1

Alba Scorers: Jamie MacLeoid (2); Iain Mac an t-Sealgair (1).

Gael Cholaiste ?

Fir Uladh are a team drawn from across Ulster, Micheal Breathnach and Cos Fharraige both from Connemara.