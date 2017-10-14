Unexploded Second World War mine fear on Tiree

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tobermory RNLI’s volunteer crew had an unusual call-out on Thursday October 12 when they were asked to assist with an unexploded Second World War mine on the Isle of Tiree.

At around 2pm on Thursday, Tobermory RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager Dr Sam Jones was informed by the Coastguard that a possible Second World War sea mine had been discovered on a beach on Tiree.

With the Tiree Wave Classic, a major windsurfing festival, due to start at the weekend, a Royal Navy bomb disposal expert was being flown to the island by the Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter based at Prestwick to assess the suspected mine.

With only two Coastguards able to guard the mine on Tiree, Tobermory RNLI was asked to transfer members of the Coastguard Rescue Teams based at Tobermory and the Ross of Mull to the island as reinforcements in the event that the bomb disposal expert confirmed that the mine had the potential to explode.

With the weather forecast to worsen with a force eight gale predicted for later in the evening, Tobermory’s lifeboat operations manager and coxswain agreed that the lifeboat should be launched before the bomb disposal expert was able to examine the device so that the Coastguards could be landed in daylight and before the weather closed in.

Tobermory’s volunteer lifeboat crew launched shortly after 5pm with the Coastguards on board but shortly after leaving Tobermory Bay were stood down as the Royal Navy’s bomb disposal expert confirmed that the mine was not intact and did not present a threat.

Tobermory RNLI’s Dr Jones said: ‘This was certainly an unusual tasking for our crew. We were pleased to hear that the mine was not a threat and we wish all the competitors and spectators at the Tiree Wave Classic a safe and enjoyable few days in the surf.’