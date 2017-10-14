Growth comes to Ardfern

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The arts programme at Craignish Village Hall in Ardfern hits its autumn stride in style on Thursday October 19 with a performance of Luke Norris’ award-winning play Growth, currently on tour to 29 venues across the UK.

Funny, raw and moving, Growth is a coming of age story about a young man dealing with an overwhelming problem. Tobes has successfully ignored his lump for two years… but it’s starting to get in the way and cramping his style, so now there are decisions to be made.

Writer Luke Norris has won numerous awards including two Manchester Theatre Awards and a Fringe First for Growth. He is also known as an actor, on screen most recently in BBC’s Poldark, and previously in Skins and The Inbetweeners.

Producers Paines Plough have assembled an outstanding cast of talented young actors for Growth, with DafyddLlyr Thomas (Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre Wales), and rising stars Safiyya Ingarand as Tobes, Dominic Jones.

Growth, is a must-see highlight of the 2017 Craignish Arts Programme, which is supported by Creative Scotland, Argyll & Bute Council, the Craignish Trust and The Touring Network. For further information and tickets visit www.craignish.org.uk