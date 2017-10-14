Glasgow letter with Robert Robertson

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Clydesdale Accordion and Fiddle Club

On Sunday October 1, I made my first visit to the Clydesdale Accordion and Fiddle Club – held in St Mary’s Club rooms in Lanark.

The guest act was the Ian Smith Band, comprised of Ian himself on accordion from Tiree, Marie Fielding from Falkirk on fiddle, Fraser MacInnes from Tobermory on drums and Ross Wilson from Bunessan on piano.

What an energetic performance it was from the band who have gone down on record as the most environmentally-friendly band ever to play at the club owing to their decision to arrive on the train.

That decision may have had less to do with the environment, however, and more to do with the fact that there is a fully licensed bar at the venue.

Two o-clock on a Sunday afternoon is a lovely time for an accordion and fiddle club and I would highly recommend heading along on the first Sunday of each month.

The next meeting is on November 5 and the band for that afternoon will be the Calum Cruickshank Scottish Dance Band. On December 3, the Nicky McMichan Scottish Dance Band will be the guest artist. January 7 will be headlined by the 60s Bairns; February by Alistair McCulloch and Ian

Muir; March by the Craigowal Scottish Dance Band; and May by Gordon Pattullo and Malcolm Ross. There is no meeting in April.

Glasgow Gaelic Society Programme for 2017/2018

The Glasgow Gaelic Society (Comann Gàidhlig Ghlaschu) have the first meeting of the coming year tonight, Thursday October 12, at 7.30pm in the Glasgow Gaelic School.

Rosemary Ward from Comhairle nan Leabhraichean will be delivering a talk entitled Litreachas agus Foillseachadh Gàidhlig: An Ath Cheum?

This month’s meeting will be all in Gaelic and all are welcome. Over the coming nine months, the society has a number of interesting Thursday night events approaching which I list here.

November 16: An Dr Ùisdean D MacGhill’Innein – ‘Tha a’ chiad tadhal aigesan’: an t-Urramach Ruaraidh Boyd, an caman agus am BBC.

December 14: Professor Alan Riach of the University of Glasgow – The Birlinn of Clan Ranald.

January 18: Mgr Alasdair MacEachainn (Beinn a’ Bhadhla) – Cuairt timcheall taobh an iar Èirinn.

February 15: Agnes Rennie (Acair) – Tiotal ri dhearbhadh.

March 15: An Dr Sìm Innes (Oilthigh Ghlaschu) – Tiotal ri dhearbhadh.

April 19: A’ Mh. Catriona Colsman – Coimpiutaireachd na Gàidhlig.

May 17: Coinneamh Bhliadhnail / AGM.

What’s on

Friday October 13: Clydebank and District Highland Association ceilidh at 7.30pm in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick.

Friday October 27: Coll Association quiz night at 7.30pm in Partick Burgh Hall.

Friday October 27: Helensburgh and District Association dance in the Commodore Hotel at 8pm.

Friday October 27: The second annual Eriskay Gathering dance in Glasgow University Union at 9pm.

Saturday October 28: Glasgow Skye Association Marag supper in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street, at 7.30pm.

Pub scene

Islay Inn

Friday October 13: Deep River

Saturday October 14: Gunna Sound

Sunday October 15: Calum MacPhail Duo

Park Bar

Friday October 13: Gunna Sound.

Saturday October 14: Dùn Mòr.

Sunday October 15: Dùn Mòr.