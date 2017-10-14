Ardnamurchan’s Algy set for Highland Bookshop event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Bookshop in Fort William will be welcoming Ardnamurchan author and illustrator Jenny Chapman and her friend Algy next week.

The author and illustrator of the Algy, a Suprisingly Fluffy Bird series, will be at the bookshop on Wednesday October 18, between 2pm and 3.30pm, when she will be reading from Algy’s first book, meeting young readers and also signing books.

There are now three books in the Tales from the Adventures of Algy series, with a fourth scheduled to be published next Easter.

The author will also officially launch a poetry competition – in conjunction with the bookshop – for children of primary school age.

Algy himself will be there to officially meet the public for the first time!

Jenny said: ‘Algy is a unique character of my own creation, who first appeared in a photographic Tumblr blog which started in March 2012 and has about 10,000 followers from all around the world (adventuresofalgy dot tumblr dot com).

‘I love playing and creating with language, and I know that children of primary school age do too. So I proposed to the Highland Bookshop that we run a poetry competition for local children in conjunction with the Adventures of Algy children’s events I’ll be doing in the shop, and they were delighted with the idea.

‘The competition will have two categories, for different age groups, and the full details will be announced at the event on October 18, but basically we will be asking the five- to seven-year-olds to compose a short rhyme, and the eight- to 11-year-olds to compose a ballad. I’ll be discussing how to write different kinds of poetry at the event. We’re hoping to encourage as many local children to enter as possible, and I will make sure that everyone who does so receives at least a special postcard in return.

‘There will be a second event on Saturday December 2, when I will be in the bookshop doing readings from Algy’s third book, The Magical Midwinter Star, and running Christmas art activities for the children, including making a magical midwinter star and drawing a stag. The winner of the competition will also be announced, with prizes awarded.

‘All the Adventures of Algy children’s books feature a range of original rhymes and poems of varying complexity – from rhyming couplets to a 10-page ballad – which is why we are running this as a joint event (Adventures of Algy and the bookshop). We are hoping to make this an annual event for local children.’

For anyone unable to attend the event on October 18, there will be entry forms available in the Highland Bookshop. The closing date is Sunday November 19, and all entries are to be returned to the bookshop.