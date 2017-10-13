New guidance on advertising signs in Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Businesses are being reminded to check whether they need permission to put up advertising signs.

Argyll and Bute Council has produced a new set of guidelines to give advice to local firms and residents.

People planning to install new or replacement signs are being urged to check with the council before going ahead.

Some concerns have been raised about a growing number of A boards in town centres and whether these impact on safety, accessibility of town centres and look of the streets.

Councillor David Kinniburgh said: ‘Signs, whether on a building or a sandwich board on the street, come under the control of the council.

‘While some types of signage may not need permission, in many cases businesses will need to apply for planning consent or pavement licences before going ahead.

‘That’s why we have produced this guidance – it’s clear, straightforward advice on the circumstances in which permission is needed, and what’s required when making an application.’

The Advertisement and Signage Policy Technical Working Note is available to view at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/ldp