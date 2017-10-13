Letters to the editor

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Schools are not the place for weapons

Sir,

I find it astounding that Alastair Redman chooses to rail against those who suggest that primary schools are not the place to display, show off or exhibit weaponry.

He refers to these items as ‘tools of the trade’. Perhaps he should remember that, in use, that trade is killing.

Does he also believe that the results of their use should be shown to primary school children so that they might get an honest and balanced view of the horrors of warfare?

Mr Redman seems to spend an inordinate amount of time writing to the Oban Times. Perhaps you should give him a weekly column and free up space on the letters page for less extremist nonsense.

Andy Thornton,

Ballachulish.

Oban flood defences are inadequate

Sir,

Every time there is a torrential downpour in Oban, rain water enters the inadequate sewer system and forces untreated raw sewage out and onto the streets and into the sea above the North Pier at the new pontoons.

The same happens at the Lochavullin basin, down the Black Lynn and eventually into Oban bay.

When both such a downpour and high flood tide occur – as predicted for next year and in 2025 – the mess is going to hit shops, hotels, apartments and houses all along the waterfront and promenade.

And at £5,000 for each tanker of disinfectant used in the clean-up, this becomes a costly but necessary exercise. However, the disinfectant also washes into and pollutes Oban bay.

So all buildings and businesses in these areas require flood defence barriers to be installed as clearing up this mess is to be paid for by all us council taxpayers.

Argyll and Bute Council and the Scottish Government need to urgently invest in flood prevention and infrastructure upgrades of our sewage system.

Argyll is the gateway to the isles, so let’s keep Oban beautiful and prosperous for the future.

Stephen Jones,

by email.

Red deer could become as rare as buffalo

Sir,

It is arrant nonsense and disingenuous of the Caledonian Pinewood Recovery Project and other new age conservation groups to suggest that

if the public fail to donate at least £20,000 towards the restoration of

50 acres of woodland, that somehow or other Scots pines will disappear

form the Highlands for ever (Lochaber Times, September 28).

There are thousands of acres of these trees regenerating and supporting

wildlife behind fences throughout their native range.

To support their emotional appeal, Trees for Life reminds us that the

noble Scots pine dates back to the last ice age but fails to say so does the

red deer, which it is at pains to condemn.

Treating Scotland’s most iconic and important mammal no better than vermin is a dangerous game.

The deer population has never been so low and the number of trees so great in the Highlands, yet still they are being overkilled. If this continues the wild red deer, as we know them today, will be as rare as the buffalo on the plains of America within a generation.

Iain Thornber,

Knock House, Morvern.

Code of conduct needed for film industry

Sir,

The public viewpoints hotspot at Glencoe is where hundreds of people visit daily but it was shut down for 48 hours for filming recently (Thursday and Friday, September 28 and 29). The letter of the law has been followed, but poor governance and negative partnership have been used.

This also disrupted traffic on the A82 and there were road closures over a two-hour period for a maximum of three minutes per closure.

I tried to open dialogue with all parties to resolve this issue, but was ignored.

The film industry can and will be positive for our nation but must be nurtured to make it sustainable for future generations.

Film-induced tourism has been well researched and many academic papers have been written on this subject. It has been shown a film can have decades of effect on an area and can increase visitor traffic by 300 per cent soon after a film is released.

Local resources and funding must be in place first to manage this resource as failure to plan can and has destroyed communities.

The law must be respected by all, and part of the aim of my protest is to monitor what happens over these two days in a peaceful and non-violent manner.

There is no co-operation by the authorities to allow this to happen. I am relying on the Human Rights Act 1998, Article 11 to do this within the law.

I have the privilege to live in this area, which is for everyone to share and enjoy, and I have been campaigning to have a code of conduct for the film industry in my community.

John Sinclair,

glencoeviewpoint@gmail.com