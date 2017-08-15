West Highland College hails students’ success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Heads of the West Highland College have hailed the success of its students after exam results were released this week.

Academic bosses at the west coast branch of the University of Highlands and Islands said they were pleased with not only the number of students who choose to take Highers with the college, but also the rising pass rate.

Sue Mcfarlane, vice principal for academic affairs, said:’The latest round of exam results show that in the 2016/17 session we had 135 entrants taking Higher exams, 45 per cent higher than last year, who achieved an 81 per cent pass rate, compared to 76 per cent last year, across all subject areas. We congratulate all of our successful students and wish them every success for the future.

‘So far, enrolments for Highers for 2017/18 are very promising, demonstrating that more and more learners are choosing to take up the challenge of adding to their qualifications and choices for the future.’