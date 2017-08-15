Skye police rubbish BBC’s tourist advice claims

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police have dismissed claims by the BBC that officers are encouraging tourists not to visit the isle of Skye.

As part of its news coverage on the busy summer tourist season on the island, a BBC report claimed Police Scotland were advising visitors to stay away from the island unless they have reserved accommodation.

Sergeant Bruce Crawford, based in Portree, said in response: ‘I would never advise people against visiting our beautiful island but I would ask people to use common sense before travelling without booking accommodation in advance.

‘Like everyone else, we want visitors to have the best experience possible but I would encourage people, who travel from around the world to see Skye, to plan ahead unless they want to spend a night in their car.’