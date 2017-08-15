Shinty referees hold AGM

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Camanachd Referees Association’s AGM will be held on Sunday (August 20), at 12.30pm in the Alexandra Hotel, Fort William.

All who are interested in shinty are welcome to attend, but only fully paid-up members will have a vote at any part of the proceedings.